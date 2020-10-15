Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU leaders aim for deal in December on climate change target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chimney of Laziska Power Station, a thermal power plant, is seen behind Boleslaw Smialy Coal Mine in Laziska Gorne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries edged closer to agreement on a new climate target at a summit on Thursday, but deferred a deal on the emissions-cutting goal to a meeting in December.

The leaders' discussion in Brussels was their first on upgrading the existing EU target of a 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, has said the bloc needs a cut of at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels, to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 that all 27 countries bar coal-dependent Poland have committed to.

The leaders did not endorse a specific 2030 target on Thursday, but agreed to "return to the issue" in December, with the aim of finalising the goal by year-end.

The EU takes decisions by unanimity. Once countries agree a common position on the 2030 target, they must strike a deal with the European Parliament, which wants a 60% emissions cut.

Leaders agreed to postpone the deal until countries have more information on the national impact of the target. That could placate Poland, which has said it cannot back a new climate goal without this analysis.

The Council of EU leaders "invites the Commission to conduct in-depth consultations with member states to assess the specific situations and to provide more information about the impact at member states' level," a joint statement said.

It also confirmed the 2030 emissions-cutting target would be met "collectively" at the EU level. This could help convince the Czech Republic, which said on Thursday it could support an EU-wide 55% emissions cut by 2030, but that it could not achieve that goal at a national level.

"Every country has a different energy mix and we have to take it into consideration. So if we agree on a 55% average in the EU, the Czech Republic doesn't have any problem," Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Babis also represented Poland at the summit, since Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is self-isolating after contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

"We are not sure, even roughly, what the cost would be for individual countries," said an official from a country that has not yet pledged support for the 55% emissions-cutting goal.

But if the EU allocates sufficient funds from its next budget to help carbon-intensive countries meet the goal, "then we will not get in the way of the consensus" in December, the official said.

Roughly half of the EU's 27 members - including Germany, France, Spain, Latvia and Denmark - have said they support the "at least 55%" goal. The target would usher in sweeping changes to EU policies, including tighter car emissions standards and higher carbon costs for industry and airlines.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Cynthia Osterman)

By Kate Abnett and Francesco Guarascio


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pTech Down Amid Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:09pHouston tech mogul Robert Brockman charged in record U.S. tax evasion scheme
RE
05:09pChile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct
RE
05:08pFrance's Renault draws down part of state-backed loan
RE
05:08pFinancials Up After Morgan Stanley Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:06pEU leaders aim for deal in December on climate change target
RE
05:05pDaimler posts forecast-beating results as demand rebounds
RE
05:05pConsumer Cos Up As Stimulus Hopes Offset Employment, Covid Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Down On Rotation To Value Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:55pIndustrials Up On Rotation From Tech Sector -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
4HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group