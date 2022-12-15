EU leaders grant Bosnia EU candidate status

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union leaders
agreed on Thursday to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal
candidate to join the bloc of 27 nations.
"Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the status of candidate
country today. A strong signal to the people, but also a clear
expectation for the new authorities to deliver on reforms,"
European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet.
General affairs ministers of the EU countries had already
agreed on the candidate status for Bosnia earlier this week.
It will be joining other EU candidates - Albania,
Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia,
Turkey and Ukraine - in the process to join the EU, which can
take many years and involves complex negotiations on adjusting
local laws to match those of the EU.
Kosovo formally applied to join the EU on Thursday.
Bosnia applied to join the EU in 2016 but has been lagging
with reforms set out as necessary to progress on the path to the
EU over quarrels by its rival Serb, Croat and Bosniak leaders.
The decision to grant it the candidate status was prompted
mainly because of a fear that instability created by the war in
Ukraine may spread to the volatile Western Balkans region.
"With today's decision, we have shown that we understand the
challenges facing Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire Western
Balkans," said Robert Golob, the prime minister of Slovenia, who
has strongly lobbied for the decision.
"The granting of candidate status is a much-needed signal to
third countries, whose malign influence has increased over the
years, that we will not allow their negative policies and
narratives to prevail in the Western Balkans," Golob said.
Bosnia's international peace envoy Christian Schmidt said
the granting of the candidate status was "a once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity" for the Balkan country and urged political leaders
to prove they can move Bosnia beyond political and economic
dysfunction.
Denis Becirevic, a Bosniak member of Bosnia's tripartite
presidency, said the decision was encouraging.
"(Granting) of a candidate status is a step forward towards
the process of the European integration, though a lot of job
remains until the opening of negotiations on EU membership for
our state," Becirevic said in a statement.
Some analysts say the decision has been due long ago.
"It is great that it finally happens," said Adi Cerimagic, a
Berlin-based senior analyst of the European Stability Initiative
(ESI) think-tank. "But it will not allow citizens to move more
freely or goods produced in Bosnia to be sold more easily, and
it will also not open any new EU funds."
Most citizens echoed his words.
"I don't expect much from joining the EU," said Haris
Dzonlic, a citizen of Sarajevo. "I don't see that this candidate
status will greatly improve our lives and the standard of
ordinary people here."
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, additional reporting by Daria
Sito-Sucic and Dado Ruvic in Sarajevo; Editing by Andrew Heavens
and Lisa Shumaker)