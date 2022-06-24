EU leaders to debate economy woes as Russia squeezes gas supplies

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will
turn on Friday from celebration over Ukraine's start on the road
to membership of their bloc to consternation over Russia's
squeeze on their gas supplies, soaring prices and sputtering
economies.
On the second day of a summit in Brussels, the leaders of
the 27 nations will place the blame for a spike in inflation and
sagging growth across the globe squarely on Russia's invasion of
Ukraine that began four months ago to the day.
They will also call on the EU's executive to come up with
energy supply solutions in response to Moscow's "weaponisation"
of gas imports now that a dozen European countries have been
thumped by cuts in critical supplies from Russia.
"We have to adjust to the new reality," said one EU official
ahead of the talks. "It is only a matter of time before the
Russians close down all gas shipments."
The first day of the summit ended on a triumphant note as
the EU formally accepted Ukraine as a candidate to join the
bloc, a gesture of solidarity with the war-buffeted country and
a message to Moscow that it intends to reach deep into the
former Soviet Union as it expands further.
However, Kyiv's journey to membership will take many years
and the EU leaders' most immediate concerns are the severe
economic strains that, coming on the heels of the COVID-19
pandemic, risk popular discontent in their own countries.
In a draft statement seen by Reuters, the leaders will
stress that their economies remain fundamentally strong and
pledge to stay united in response to the challenges posed by the
war in Ukraine.
The bloc responded with uncharacteristic speed and unity
after the launch of the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a
"special military operation," imposing a slew of sanctions on
Russia even though some - such as an embargo on oil imports
later this year - will have repercussions for their economies.
However, some member states have resisted deeper sanctions,
particularly Hungary, whose prime minister, Viktor Orban,
cultivates closer ties with the Kremlin than others in the bloc.
On Thursday, a top aide to Orban told Reuters that there
must be no further EU sanctions on Russia.
Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency has
shot to all-time highs above 8% and the EU's executive, the
European Commission, has slashed its economic growth forecast to
2.7% this year from 4% expected before the invasion.
The Commission said on Thursday that a dozen EU countries
had been affected by cuts to gas supply from Russia.
While they have so far been able to fill the shortfall, they
were preparing in case of further supply cuts by Moscow, the
main gas supplier to Europe.
European officials believe the Russian cuts are in
retaliation for the EU's support for Ukraine. Moscow has denied
the squeeze in gas deliveries to Europe is premeditated.
In their statement, the leaders will request the Commission
seek to secure energy supply at affordable prices to cope with
"the weaponisation of gas by Russia."
Last month they asked the Commission to explore, in
cooperation with other countries, ways to bring soaring energy
prices under control, including through import price caps.
The Commission has so far not produced any proposals as the
issue is highly complex and divisive, with some countries
uncomfortable imposing price caps they fear could disrupt the
market and make a bad situation worse.
