EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - EU companies affected by
sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros
($440,360) in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy
costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission
said on Wednesday.
From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands
of companies across the 27-country bloc have reported severe
disruption due to the sanctions.
Companies in the agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture sectors
can get up to 35,000 euros while businesses facing a liquidity
crunch can get state guarantees on loans, subsidised loans.
The Commission did not specify which sectors would qualify
for the larger support.
Companies facing soaring energy costs can get state aid up
to 30% of costs, capped at 2 million euros, the Commission said,
confirming a Reuters story on Tuesday.
This measure will benefit manufacturers of aluminum and
other metals, glass fibers, pulp, fertiliser, hydrogen and other
basic chemicals.
"These sanctions also take a toll on the European economy
and will continue to do so in the coming months. We need to
mitigate the economic impact of this war and to support severely
impacted companies and sectors," Commission Vice-President
Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The looser rules will be effective until the end of the
year. Sanctioned Russian-controlled entities are not eligible
for such aid.
The EU executive, which also acts as the bloc's competition
enforcer, relaxed its state aid rules two years ago, allowing
governments to pump trillions of euros into companies hit by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
