EU maize import surge seen cushioning impact of drought-hit crop

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains
further cut its monthly forecast for the European Union's
drought-affected maize harvest, but said a wave of imports from
Ukraine was helping limit supply tensions.
In a monthly cereal report, the French firm lowered its 2022
EU maize (corn) crop forecast to 50.4 million tonnes from 52.9
million projected in September.
That was nearly 25% below its forecast of 66.8 million
tonnes in June, before severe drought and heatwaves damaged
plants during key summer growth stages.
The latest outlook was 28% below estimated 2021 production
and would be the smallest EU crop in 15 years.
However, Strategie Grains raised its projection of EU maize
imports in the current 2022/23 season following a recent rush of
imports supported by a Black Sea corridor for Ukrainian
shipments.
"The European maize harvest is confirmed at the calamitously
low level of just over 50 million tonnes, although users already
anticipated this production crash and imported massively," it
said in the report.
"Thus, the European maize market is effectively finding
some breathing space thanks to the arrival of Ukrainian (as well
as Brazilian) corn."
Supply would remain dependant on the war situation in
Ukraine, including the continuation of the shipping corridor,
Strategie Grains added.
It increased its forecast for EU maize imports in
2022/23 to 23.0 million tonnes from 21.4 million projected last
month, with imports from Ukraine now expected at 12.8 million
tonnes against 10.4 million forecast in September.
Supply tensions in maize may also be tempered by an
economic slowdown, the consultancy said.
Demand for maize from starch makers could fall by 6%
year-on-year in 2022/23, while soft wheat use by the milling
industry may ease by 1%, it projected.
For soft wheat, Strategie Grains raised its estimate of
this year's harvest by 1.4 million tonnes to 125.5 million
tonnes.
Combined with a strong early-season pace of exports, the
increased harvest estimate led Strategie Grains to lift its
forecast of EU soft wheat exports in 2022/23 by 2.3 million
tonnes to 31.1 million.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kim
Coghill)