EU maize yield forecast cut again, sowing seen favourable

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop
monitoring service MARS on Monday reduced further its forecast
for this year's drought-affected EU maize harvest but pointed to
mostly favourable sowing conditions for winter cereals.
The MARS report forecast the average yield in this year's EU
grain maize crop was expected at 6.34 tonnes per hectare (t/ha)
from 6.39 t/ha expected in September.
The downward revision, which followed a steeper cut last
month, put MARS' yield forecast 20% below last year's level and
19% under the average of the previous five years.
Projected yields for sunflower seed and soybeans were also
trimmed and were now seen at 16% and 18%, respectively, below
their five-year averages, MARS said in its monthly report.
"As the season comes to an end, the impact of the dry summer
is ... becoming clearer," MARS said.
So-called summer crops like maize endured historic drought
and extreme heat in Europe during key growth stages, in contrast
to winter crops that were harvested before suffering significant
drought damage.
Grain maize production was also being curbed by some farmers
choosing to cut crop as green maize, or fodder maize, MARS
added. For fodder maize, growers chop up the whole plant for
on-farm use, rather than separating the grain.
Heavy rain since late summer has delayed maize harvesting in
eastern EU countries like Romania and Hungary without benefiting
crops that were already mature, MARS said.
For sugar beet, the monitor kept unchanged its forecast of
this year's EU yield at 73.2 t/ha, 2% lower than the five-year
mean.
Widespread rainfall has helped autumn sowing of winter
cereals like wheat by restoring soil moisture, while there was
still a long window for sowing in zones like northwest Italy and
southern Spain facing persisting dryness, the crop monitor said.
The earlier rapeseed sowing campaign was mixed, with some
countries like Germany and Poland seeing crop planted outside
the optimal period due to delays caused by drought and then
frequent showers, it added.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey and Lisa
Shumaker)