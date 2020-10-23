Log in
EU maritime security: from strategy to action

10/23/2020 | 08:54am EDT

We all depend on safe, secure and clean seas and oceans. Through maritime security policies, we can maintain the rule of law in areas beyond national jurisdiction and protect the EU strategic maritime interests. These include, among others, our external borders, common natural resources and maritime infrastructures such as ports, offshore platforms and scientific equipment. Also climate change, and our preparedness to face its impact on the marine and coastal environment, is an important maritime security priority.

The European Union maritime security strategy explains how the EU defends its maritime interests, in full respect of international rules and principles. An action plan - adopted in 2014 and revised in 2018 - helps implementing this strategy.

According to the progress report, significant improvements have been achieved in all five 'key areas for immediate action' defined in the strategy. Actions vary strongly, from improving resilience against cyber-attacks, over common information sharing platforms to developing semi-autonomous surveillance capabilities. The international level remains of critical importance to the EU, as it has strengthened its cooperation with the United Nations, NATO and other strategic partners.

Curious how the EU has been doing so far, protecting its maritime interests? Have a quick look at our factsheet or read the full report.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:54:00 UTC

