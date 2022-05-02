EU may offer Hungary, Slovakia exemptions from Russian oil embargo

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission may
spare Hungary and Slovakia from an embargo on buying Russian
oil, now under preparation, wary of how dependent the two
countries are on Russian crude, two EU officials said on Monday.
The Commission is expected to finalize on Tuesday work on
the next, and sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia over
its actions in Ukraine, which would include a ban on buying
Russian oil, exports of which are a major source of Moscow's
revenue.
Hungary, heavily dependent on Russian oil, has repeatedly
said it would not sign up to sanctions involving energy.
Slovakia is also one of the EU countries most reliant on Russian
fossil fuels.
To keep the 27-nation bloc united, the Commission might
offer Slovakia and Hungary "an exemption or a long transition
period," one of the officials said.
The oil embargo is likely to be phased in anyway, most
likely only taking full effect from the start of next year,
officials said.
Europe is the destination for nearly half of Russia's crude
and petroleum product exports - providing Moscow with a huge
source of revenue that countries including Latvia and Poland say
must be cut, to stop funding its military action in Ukraine.
EU countries have paid Russia nearly 20 billion euros since
Feb. 24, when it invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special
military operation," according to research organization the
Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
Overall, the EU is dependent on Russia for 26% of its oil
imports, but reliance varies between countries.
Slovakia and Hungary, both on the southern route of the
Druzhba pipeline bringing Russian oil to Europe, are especially
dependent, receiving respectively 96% and 58% of their crude oil
and oil products imports from Russia last year, according to the
International Energy Agency.
Germany, the top buyer of Russian oil in the EU, has in
recent days said it could manage an oil embargo, having
initially resisted for fear of the economic cost.
At 555,000 barrels per day, Germany imported 35% of its
crude oil from Russia in 2021, but has in recent weeks reduced
that to 12%, the German economy ministry said in an update on
energy security on Sunday.
"An oil embargo with a sufficient transitional period would
now be manageable in Germany, subject to rising prices," it
said.
The EU sanctions package is to be presented to ambassadors
of EU governments on Wednesday.
