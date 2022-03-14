Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU member states agree new package of sanctions against Russia

03/14/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) -European Union member states have agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the office of the French EU presidency wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The details of the sanctions were not disclosed, but the French presidency said Russia's "most-favoured nation" trade status would be revoked.

This could open the door to the bloc banning or imposing punitive tariffs on Russian goods and putting Russia on a par with North Korea or Iran.

Sanctions were set to include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods including cars worth more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector, according to diplomatic sources.

They would also add Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and 14 others to the EU list of sanctioned Russian billionaires, diplomats said earlier in the day.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also said the EU was working to suspend Russia's membership rights of leading multilateral institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The latest sanctions will be formally in place once they have been published in the EU's official journal, which will follow soon.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.33% 106.01 Delayed Quote.42.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -8.50% 121.625 Delayed Quote.77.81%
WTI -4.38% 102.414 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pGermany's greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021 - environment agency
RE
02:49pWorld Bank's Malpass warns against hoarding of food or gasoline
RE
02:49pBrazil ag minister says Canada cleared Brazil beef, pork imports
RE
02:48pWith eye on China, EU agrees new rules for public tenders
RE
02:43pUkraine-born businessman wants to aid war relief efforts in lieu of U.S. prison time
RE
02:38pFirst convoy escapes besieged Mariupol but aid convoy blocked
RE
02:37pEU member states agree new package of sanctions against Russia
RE
02:36pTunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.25%
RE
02:36pTunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.25% -bank o…
RE
02:34pBiden's Fed nominee Raskin dealt huge blow as key Democrat opposes her
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2Hope for trapped civilians as first convoy escapes besieged Mariupol
3S&P 500, Dow rise with focus on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Fed
4Inflation-wary bond markets focused on Fed's tricky balancing act
5Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allo-ca..

HOT NEWS