Financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness published amendments to the European Commission's guidance on how to interpret the bloc's sustainable finance disclosures regulation (SFDR), a core plank of EU efforts to reach a net zero economy.
"The application of the SFDR requirements represents a challenge to industry and regulators and these Q&As aim to offer guidance to facilitate the proper implementation of the rules," McGuinness said in a statement.
"In parallel, we will continue our comprehensive assessment of the SFDR with a focus on ensuring legal certainty, increased usability and the mitigation of greenwashing. A public consultation is planned for the autumn."
Asset managers have downgraded funds holding a total of 175 billion euros ($193 billion) of assets from the SFDR's highest sustainability classification, known as Article 9, to the broader, less demanding Article 8 label, which requires sustainability to be only one of the factors informing investment decisions.
Many say there is no clear definition of what constitutes a sustainable investment. As recently as mid-January, some Article 9 funds had invested in assets such as thermal coal, which is a big climate change contributor.
The downgrades come at a time when regulators are becoming more vocal in their fight against so-called greenwashing or inflated environmentally-friendly claims.
The amendments on Friday reiterate that Article 9 funds must have sustainable investment as their objective, but then add that SFDR "does not prescribe a single methodology to account for sustainable investments".
Asset managers can include investments for certain specific purposes, such as hedging or liquidity, in an Article 9 fund, but only if they are in line with the sustainable investment objective, the amendments say.
And any given mix of assets in an Article 9 fund - which are often sold at a premium - must also be in line with the sustainable investment objective to comply with the overall aim of the rules to do no significant harm to the environment.
