EU moving towards fiscal union with pandemic recovery plan - German FinMin

"We are moving towards fiscal union, a major step forward in the financial capacity and sovereignty of the EU," Scholz told an interparliamentary conference on stability, economic coordination and governance in the European Union.

To support the bloc's economy, the EU has announced a 750 billion euro recovery fund.

"Markets have confidence in European policies and in the development of European economies," said Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the 27-member bloc. "We should carry on with this course," he added.

