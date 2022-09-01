Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU mulling energy price cap for certain generators - document

09/01/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of a lignite mine near Greece's biggest power plants of Agios Dimitrios and Kardia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission's upcoming proposals to tackle surging energy prices should include a price cap for certain power generators that do not run on gas, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters.

Among interventions under consideration is a price limit for "inframarginal electricity generation technologies", which have lower operating costs than gas-fired power plants, said the document.

The aim of the price limit would be to make the commercial returns of these generators separate from the existing electricity price, which has soared as a result of rocketing gas prices.

The price limit would yield financial resources that governments could then spend on measures to curb retail energy prices for consumers.

The EU proposals should also include measures to curb electricity demand, the document said.

EU countries have agreed to curb their gas use this winter, but while some governments have also rolled out national measures to save electricity, EU countries have not yet joined up their efforts to do this.

"This note presents a first package of measures to optimise the functioning of European electricity markets and to lower the impact of gas prices on the prices paid by consumers," the document said, adding that the suggested changes could be implemented quickly to deliver an "immediate benefit" during the current energy crisis.

The document described the ideas as an early assessment of options for EU initiatives to tackle energy prices, and not a formal policy proposal.

"The desired effect can only be achieved through a combination of these components," it said, referring to the proposed combination of electricity demand reduction, the price limit and measures to shield consumers from soaring bills.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24aSingapore's Sea cuts some Garena unit jobs, shuts projects, sources say
RE
11:23aFormer Nigerian militants get contracts to combat oil theft
RE
11:23aFormer Nigerian militants get contracts to combat oil theft
RE
11:17aSouth Africa's Truworths annual profit jumps on eased COVID restrictions
RE
11:16aWANTED : 25 men to guard the pope. Must be Catholic. Must be Swiss
RE
11:15aUS charges Oath Keepers lawyer with Jan. 6 conspiracy, obstruction
RE
11:12aFed is in talks with Brazil's central bank to implement Pix instant payment system, says Guedes
RE
11:11aUK rail workers set to strike on Sept 15 and 17 - PA
RE
11:10aEU mulling energy price cap for certain generators - document
RE
11:07aUK hedge fund founder charged in New York with market manipulation, fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
3U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
4Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
5European markets watchdog on red alert for Ukraine war contagion

HOT NEWS