EU mulling energy price cap for certain generators - document

Among interventions under consideration is a price limit for "inframarginal electricity generation technologies", which have lower operating costs than gas-fired power plants, said the document.

The aim of the price limit would be to make the commercial returns of these generators separate from the existing electricity price, which has soared as a result of rocketing gas prices.

The price limit would yield financial resources that governments could then spend on measures to curb retail energy prices for consumers.

The EU proposals should also include measures to curb electricity demand, the document said.

EU countries have agreed to curb their gas use this winter, but while some governments have also rolled out national measures to save electricity, EU countries have not yet joined up their efforts to do this.

"This note presents a first package of measures to optimise the functioning of European electricity markets and to lower the impact of gas prices on the prices paid by consumers," the document said, adding that the suggested changes could be implemented quickly to deliver an "immediate benefit" during the current energy crisis.

The document described the ideas as an early assessment of options for EU initiatives to tackle energy prices, and not a formal policy proposal.

"The desired effect can only be achieved through a combination of these components," it said, referring to the proposed combination of electricity demand reduction, the price limit and measures to shield consumers from soaring bills.

