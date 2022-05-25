Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU mulls rerouting unused Africa development aid to ease food crisis

05/25/2022 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European flag is pictured in Blagnac near Toulouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is considering using funds initially destined for development projects in Africa to support countries most exposed to the global food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, EU officials and diplomats said.

Millions of tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine, a crucial supplier to many poorer nations, as the country's ports, from where most food is usually exported, are blockaded because of Russia's invasion.

The provisional plan, which would allow the disbursement of nearly 600 million euros ($640 million) to boost support to countries most affected by the food emergency, was flagged by the EU Commission in two meetings last week, officials told Reuters.

The Commission said this was a possibility being discussed, but no formal proposal had yet been prepared and backing from all 27 EU governments was required.

The EU largely channels development aid to African, Caribbean and Pacific countries through the European Development Fund (EDF), a facility financed directly by EU governments. Some of these funds usually go to support agriculture in poorer nations.

However, committed resources are not always used in full, an EU official said.

The Commission told EU envoys last Wednesday that 577 million euros were potentially available under EDF decommitted funds for past years, diplomats said, and that money could be used to address the deteriorating situation in global food supplies.

Some of these unused funds had been re-allocated to bolster security in Africa, but have not been spent.

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen raised the issue again at a meeting of EU development ministers on Friday, officials told Reuters. Ministers backed new initiatives to tackle the global food crisis but did not explicitly support to the use of EDF funds, one of the officials familiar with the discussions said.

The EU is already providing emergency financial support to some of its most vulnerable neighbours.

It announced in April 225 million euros in aid to North Africa and the Middle East. It has a budget of 2.4 billion euros for the 2021-27 period for sustainable agriculture and nutrition. 

The possible additional support is meant to alleviate the global crisis, but is also part of a wider plan to counter what EU officials call Russian propaganda in Africa and other poorer regions, where Moscow is pushing the message that the food crisis is caused by EU sanctions hampering exports from Russia.

An EU diplomat said that Brussels was working together with the United States to boost its fight against "manipulation" of information by the Kremlin, and also by China.

EU leaders at a summit next week will say they want to "enhance solidarity towards the most vulnerable countries and increase local sustainable food production," according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:47aUK government lockdown parties fell short of standards but did not reflect prevailing culture - report
RE
06:46aBelarus to lose 30% of exports to Western sanctions in 2022 - BelTA
RE
06:46aIndian shares post 3-day losing run as IT stocks drag
RE
06:44aIndia's palm oil imports could hit 11-yr low as soyoil rises
RE
06:44aUK report blames "senior leadership" over illegal Downing Street COVID parties
RE
06:42aEU mulls rerouting unused Africa development aid to ease food crisis
RE
06:34aTiger Brands warns of more price rises as cost pressures build
RE
06:34aCHINA'S PREMIER LI : Will ensure economic operations within reas…
RE
06:34aGold prices fall on dollar strength; Fed minutes in focus
RE
06:32aPhilippines Congress proclaims Marcos as next president
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
2'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
3Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
4Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
5Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to fin..

HOT NEWS