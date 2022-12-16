Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU mulls revenue cap for non-gas plants in power market reform - draft

12/16/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A reform of the European Union's electricity market next year may consider extending an existing emergency limit on non-gas-fuelled power plants' revenues to be more permanent, a draft document showed.

Soaring gas prices have fed into high electricity costs across Europe this year, prompting the EU to plan a reform of its power market to reduce the impact of gas prices on power bills for industry and households.

A European Commission document, seen by Reuters, sketched out ideas for that reform - which it said Brussels will propose in time for a meeting of EU country leaders on March 23.

The Commission will consider options to stop non-gas generators from receiving "excessive" revenues - possibly by extending an emergency measure the EU rolled out this year, which claws back revenues from generators to invest in countries' green transition and by helping consumers with high energy bills, the document said.

"One possible option would be to apply such a revenue limitation on a more permanent and harmonised basis or to activate it specifically in crisis situations," said the draft document, which could still change before it is shared with EU countries.

European electricity prices are set by the production costs of the last power plant needed to meet demand - typically, a gas plant.

Soaring gas prices this year have made it possible for lower-cost non-gas power producers to sell their electricity at high prices set by the cost of gas generation, despite not facing higher fuel costs.

But industry groups say many renewable generators have not reaped such rewards, since they already sell their power under fixed price contracts - and have warned capping revenues could deter investors from the massive expansion of renewable generation needed to meet climate goals.

"It is clear that the changes under discussion would have wide-ranging impacts on market participants. This in turn could also affect the mood of investors," said Kristian Ruby, secretary general of power industry association Eurelectric.

Another option could be to encourage different types of payment contracts for new non-gas power plants entering the market, like wind and solar farms, to try to keep power prices low for consumers while guaranteeing a predictable revenue stream for the generators, the document said.

This could be done through incentives for power consumers to agree long-term power purchase agreements with power plants, or tenders where power plants would bid for government provided contracts-for-differences, it said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.66897 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.21488 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.73038 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.28% 1.0603 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.63694 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
Latest news "Economy"
11:34aPeru protests blockade roads, force five airports to close
RE
11:33aBritain's Christmas shopping hurt by rail strikes and snow
RE
11:32aFactbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
RE
11:29aRetail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks
RE
11:18aUkrainian couple reunited after nine months despite Russian attacks
RE
11:14aEU mulls revenue cap for non-gas plants in power market reform - draft
RE
11:14aRepeat sabotage suspected after German railway cables cut
RE
11:12aMike Ashley's Frasers buys premium fashion brands from retailer JD Sports
RE
11:05aIndia sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports -oil secretary
RE
11:02aSwitzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
4Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
5Futures extend losses on recession fears

HOT NEWS