EU must act to avoid Bosnia 'falling apart', Borrell says

02/21/2022 | 04:50am EST
European Union Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers meeting on Monday in Brussels must take decisions to avoid a worsening of a "critical" crisis in Bosnia, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, with Bosnian Serbs challenging state institutions as part of their long-time bid to secede and eventually join neighbouring Serbia.

"The nationalists' and separatists' rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia-Herzegovina and jeopardising the stability and even the integrity of the country," Borrell told reporters.

"The ministers have to take decisions about how to stop this dynamic in Bosnia-Herzegovina and to avoid that the country can fall apart in pieces. This is a critical situation."

The EU should consider sanctions on Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic (RS) and also withhold financial support if the Balkan country's crisis continues to worsen, according to an internal EU document reviewed last week by Reuters.

Lawmakers in the RS voted on Feb. 10 to form a separate body to choose judges and prosecutors, effectively pulling the region out of the state's top judicial institution as part of a separatist agenda.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
