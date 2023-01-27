Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU must answer U.S. clean energy subsidies, commissioner says on Washington visit

01/27/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commissioners Vestager and Breton hold a news conference in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union wants a deal quickly with the United States to resolve a dispute over U.S. electric vehicle tax credits, but the EU must pursue its own green technology subsidies to keep investment at home, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

Breton, in Washington to discuss a range of technology issues with U.S. officials, said that $369 billion worth of tax subsidies in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would drive investment in U.S. clean energy supply chains to solar panels and wind turbines from electric vehicles.

"And we already see the impact: a pull factor for European investment towards the U.S.," he said in remarks to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Now Europe must also develop its own policy approach to secure its industrial clean tech basis."

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans for the Net Zero Industry Act, for EU clean technology subsidies to encourage investment.

The EU law would "draw inspiration" from the IRA law, but "without emulating all their elements," as it would be more transparent and would seek to avoid competitive and discriminatory practices, Breton said.

Breton later acknowledged to reporters that the U.S. Congress, now split with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives and Biden's Democrats controlling the Senate, would not change the U.S. law because of its importance to the Biden administration.

It could help revive some regions of the United States that have suffered from factory closures in the past, Breton said.

"We need now to have our own answer for the clean tech industry," Breton said, comparing the work to the EU's 45-billion-euro semiconductor investment law aimed at building up chip making capacity.

The EU chips act also counteracts a $52 billion U.S. semiconductor production and research act signed into law by Biden last year.

Breton said, however, that he was encouraged by the formation of a U.S.-EU task force to try to resolve disputes over the $7,500 U.S. electric vehicle tax credit available only to North American-assembled vehicles meeting regional battery content rules. A solution needed to find a way to make EU vehicles eligible for the credits, Breton said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pU.S. lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
RE
05:48pNorth Korea slams United States for pledging tanks to Ukraine
RE
05:48pEU must answer U.S. clean energy subsidies, commissioner says on Washington visit
RE
05:47pFitch Upgrades Greece to BB+, Sees Headline Inflation Falling to 5% in 2023
DJ
05:42pIsrael's Netanyahu visits scene of deadly Jerusalem shooting
RE
05:41pRecession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
RE
05:39pDaniel abed khalif remains in police custody and is due to appea…
RE
05:39pChevron raises base pay of CEO, top execs for 2023
RE
05:37p21-year-old man has been charged following an investigation by t…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% This Week to 94.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
2U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
3Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS