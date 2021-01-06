EU no longer acknowledges Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

* EU says election removed Guaido's institutional standing
* But bloc still does not recognise Maduro as president
* EU threatens more sanctions on Maduro government
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union can no longer
legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as
the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his
position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said
on Wednesday.
Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as
Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018
re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats
stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president.
An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions
against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and
sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what
it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.
But EU governments referred to Guaido as one of the
"representatives of the outgoing National Assembly", in the
statement, which denounced a Dec. 6 parliamentary election that
many countries say was rigged. The new assembly, now controlled
by Maduro supporters, began work on Wednesday.
As Venezuela has sunk into a crisis that has brought mass
emigration and hyperinflation, Guaido was the unifying figure
leading protests to seek an end to Maduro's rule.
The two EU diplomats said Guaido remained one of the most
important pro-democracy figures in Venezuela, where the EU, the
United States, Britain and Latin America want to mediate to
organise free and fair elections.
However, the envoys said the statement by the 27 EU
governments came after agreement in Brussels that Guaido's
self-declared role of interim president had no institutional
standing now that Maduro had taken control of the National
Assembly.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philippa Fletcher)