Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU okays 44 billion euro Italian recapitalisation scheme for virus-hit companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:37am EDT

EU competition regulators on Thursday gave the green light to a 44-billion-euro (40.18 billion pounds) Italian recapitalisation scheme for virus-hit large companies, saying this would support the Italian economy and labour market.

The scheme consists of four measures involving recapitalisation instruments, in particular equity, and hybrid capital instruments such as convertible bonds and subordinated debt, and is aimed at large companies that saw a sharp fall in this year's revenues.

The European Commission said the scheme complies with its conditions for state aid granted to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including ban on dividends, bonuses and acquisitions and an adequate renumeration to Italy for the aid.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Marine Strauss)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aLacking Tools, Fed Pins Hopes on Powerful Words
DJ
05:41aEU'S BARNIER STILL HOPES TRADE DEAL WITH BRITAIN POSSIBLE : sources
RE
05:40aSTAHL : Invitation to online press conference Renewable Carbon Initiative
PU
05:37aEU okays 44 billion euro Italian recapitalisation scheme for virus-hit companies
RE
05:36aAquila renewables fund seeks to raise 150 million euros for further investments
RE
05:36aOPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline, worry of virus impact
RE
05:34aBOJ backs new premier's focus on jobs, signals readiness to ease more
RE
05:33aHIGHLIGHTS : BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
RE
05:33aBOJ backs new premier's focus on jobs, signals readiness to ease more
RE
05:33aHIGHLIGHT : BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : SIX would welcome Italian partner in race for Borsa, CEO tells paper
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..
5RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group