EU opens anti-dumping probe into Chinese steel wind towers

The investigation follows a complaint by the European Wind Tower Association, which says the volumes and low prices of the towers has hit European producers.

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, has concluded there is sufficient evidence of dumping to justify the start of proceedings.

Anti-dumping investigations last up to 14 months, after which the bloc can impose tariffs, typically for five years. It can also impose provisional measures seven to eight months into the investigation.

The EU has to date started 48 trade defence investigations regarding steel, 28 of them concerning products from China.

