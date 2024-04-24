BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union launched an investigation on Wednesday into Chinese public procurement of medical devices to determine if European suppliers have been granted fair access, the EU's official journal said on Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted by the European Commission under the EU International Procurement Instrument, could ultimately lead to the bloc placing restrictions on Chinese medical device companies bidding in EU public tenders.

