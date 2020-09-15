Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU parliament votes to make ships pay for their pollution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers sit at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of including greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector in the European Union's carbon market from 2022, throwing its weight behind EU plans to make ships pay for their pollution.

Shipping is the only sector which does not face EU targets to cut emissions, but it is coming under increased scrutiny as the bloc attempts to steer industries towards its plan to become "climate neutral" by 2050.

In a vote on Tuesday, EU lawmakers said the bloc's carbon market should be expanded to include emissions from voyages within Europe, as well as international trips which start or finish in an EU port.

This would force shipowners to buy EU carbon permits to cover these emissions.

"It is high time that the 'polluter pays' principle is applied to shipping," said Jutta Paulus, the Green lawmaker leading EU parliament's talks on the issue.

The EU parliament will formally approve its position with another vote on Wednesday.

Plans to reel shipping into the scheme are gathering momentum, despite pushback from industry.

A draft European Commission document, seen by Reuters and due to be published on Thursday, confirms plans to expand the scheme to "at least intra-EU maritime transport".

This would likely happen through a package of market reforms the Commission will propose by June 2021. The expansion of the scheme may take until 2023 to implement, officials said.

That would coincide with a deadline for the UN shipping agency (IMO) to publish a plan on global emissions-cutting efforts for the sector.

"The proposal to extend the EU (carbon market) to international shipping ignores global negotiations already underway at the IMO, and risks enflaming trade tensions at a delicate time for the world economy," said Simon Bennett, deputy secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping.

If left unchecked, the IMO has said CO2 emissions from maritime transport could increase by up to 250% by 2050 from 2012 levels - a trajectory that could thwart global goals to curb climate change.

By Kate Abnett

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aU.S. Census shows median income rose, poverty fell in 2019
RE
10:59aKenya's budget deficit likely to swell, finance minister says
RE
10:59aSouth African retailer TFG sees H1 profit falling 20%, shares down
RE
10:56aU.S. judge approves revised EPA Harley-Davidson emissions settlement
RE
10:55aU.S. offers to exempt employees, contractors from TikTok executive order
RE
10:55aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Khurais becomes second Aramco facility to join prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network
PU
10:52aU.S. Incomes Up, Poverty Rate Down in 2019
DJ
10:48aU.S. Industrial Production Points to Slowing Manufacturing Recovery -- Update
DJ
10:45aEU parliament votes to make ships pay for their pollution
RE
10:40aWTO finds that U.S. tariffs on China breach global trade rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
4LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Launches $7 Billion Prepaid Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group