EU plan for life without Russian gas a priority as leaders meet

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - EU leaders will on Friday
discuss how the bloc would cope without Russian gas, and are
expected to accuse Moscow of "weaponising" energy via a supply
squeeze that Germany warned could partially shut down its
industry this winter.
A day after celebrations over setting Kiev on the road to
membership of the bloc, Friday's summit in Brussels is set to be
a sober reflection on the economic impact of Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
Leaders of the 27 European Union nations will, according to
a draft summit statement seen by Reuters, place the blame for
soaring inflation and sagging global growth on the war that
began exactly four months ago.
Following unprecedented Western sanctions imposed over the
invasion, a dozen European countries have so far been thumped by
cuts in gas flows from Russia, triggering a frantic search for
alternative supplies across the bloc.
"It is only a matter of time before the Russians close down
all gas shipments," said one EU official ahead of Friday's
talks.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned his country was
heading for a gas shortage if Russian supplies remained as low
as currently, and some industries would have to be shut down
come the winter.
"Companies would have to stop production, lay off their
workers, supply chains would collapse, people would go into debt
to pay their heating bills," he told Der Spiegel magazine,
adding it was part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's
strategy to divide the country.
Italian newspapers reported on Friday that Rome had called
for EU leaders to reconvene for an exceptional mid-July meeting
to discuss a possible price cap on Russian gas for which Italian
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been pushing.
According to Friday's draft, leaders will call on the EU's
executive to come up with energy supply solutions in response to
Moscow's "weaponisation" of gas imports.
They will also stress their economies remain fundamentally
strong and pledge to stay united in response to challenges posed
by the war, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
The bloc responded to the war with uncharacteristic speed
and unity, even though some sanctions, such as a planned embargo
on Russian oil imports, will have repercussions for its
economies.
Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency has
shot to all-time highs above 8% and the EU's executive expects
economic growth to dip to 2.7% this year.
In their statement, the leaders will request the Commission
seek to secure energy supply at affordable prices.
The Commission has so far not produced any proposals as the
issue is highly complex and divisive, with some countries
believing import price could disrupt the market and exacerbate
the situation.
