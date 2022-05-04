Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU plan to curb foreign state-backed buyers picks up pace

05/04/2022 | 06:34pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the European Union meet for the gas talks, at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries and lawmakers will on Thursday kick off discussions on a European Commission plan targeting foreign state-backed buyers of European companies amid fears of a Chinese buying spree.

The 27-country bloc fears Chinese companies reinforced with state funding may acquire European firms whose share prices have been dented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission, which announced the proposal last year, said the measure takes aim at subsidies which harm competition.

The measure also covers bids in public tenders in order to prevent foreign subsidies used to grow market share or underbid European rivals to gain access to strategically important markets or critical infrastructure.

Both EU countries and EU lawmakers agreed on their common positions on Wednesday, ahead of the negotiations to thrash out the final details of the proposal before it can become law.

EU countries however want the rules to apply to takeovers of EU companies with a turnover of 600 million euros ($633 million) and for procurement contracts above 300 million euros versus the Commission's proposed 500 million euros and 250 million euros respectively.

EU lawmakers on the other hand want to set the bar lower to cover more acquisitions and public tenders.

EU countries also want to shorten to five years the period during which the Commission can retrospectively investigate subsidies granted before the regulation enters into force.

"With this regulation we can finally end the longstanding regulatory free-for-all that pits European companies, subject to rigorous state aid control, against foreign companies that can benefit from distortive foreign subsidies on the internal market," EU lawmaker Christophe Hansen, who is steering the debate, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9486 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36pUK packaging firm Mondi to sell Russian assets
RE
06:34pEU plan to curb foreign state-backed buyers picks up pace
RE
06:34pWhat would be the impact of Russian oil sanctions in Europe?
RE
06:29pBritish Virgin Islands acting premier nominated to take over from Fahie
RE
06:28pWith Apple fight ongoing, Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices
RE
06:28pMorocco's trade deficit widens 43% in 1st qtr
RE
06:25pRegeneron's COVID drug sales outside U.S. help revenue beat
RE
06:18pCan pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?
RE
06:13pChicago wheat soars on India export concerns; soy follows, corn mixed
RE
06:12pIntuit to pay $141 million to settle TurboTax deception claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Lenzing AG: Lenzing rides out significant cost pressure to report solid..
2Solvay Shares Rise on Guidance Lift After 1Q Earnings Beat
3Pandora warns of uncertainty in 2022 after record quarter
4Uber: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
5Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..

HOT NEWS