BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is set to propose rules to support the expansion of contracts that pay generators a fixed price for their electricity, in a bid to shield consumers from volatile price swings in energy markets, a draft proposal showed.

A draft of the European Commission's proposal to "improve" the EU power market design, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said contracts for difference (CfD) schemes should be used to support new investments in wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower and nuclear electricity in the EU.

CfDs are a type of contract that offer generators a fixed price for their electricity, regardless of the price in exchange-traded electricity markets. The aim is to provide a stable revenue stream to project investors, and help make consumers' energy bills less volatile.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by GV De Clercq)