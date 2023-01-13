EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real - draft

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union has
drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about
their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and
misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by
Reuters.
The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to
clamp down on companies promoting their products as "climate
neutral" or "containing recycled materials" if such labels are
not substantiated.
EU countries would have to ensure environmental claims are
proven against a science-based methodology, such as a "product
environmental footprint" framework that tracks environmental
impacts across 16 categories including the air and climate
change.
"By fighting greenwashing, the proposal will ensure a level
playing field for businesses when marketing their greenness,"
said the draft, which could still change before it is published.
The attempt to stamp out greenwashing comes after a
Commission assessment of 150 claims about products'
environmental characteristics in 2020 found that most - 53% -
provided "vague, misleading or unfounded information".
Under the proposal, companies that claim their product has a
positive environmental impact must also disclose if this causes
an negative impact in another area.
Claims based on promises of future environmental performance
must be backed up by milestones the company will achieve by
specific dates. Companies whose claims rely on buying carbon
credits to offset their own environmental impact would have to
disclose this.
EU countries would need to establish a system to verify
companies' claims, and impose penalties for non-compliance.
The draft document said the move would help consumers
identify which products are truly eco-friendly and give proper
credit to firms whose products have real environmental benefits.
The draft rules would cover all products and services sold
in the EU, unless they are covered by comparable EU rules.
"Green" investment products are already regulated the EU's
taxonomy, a controversial labelling system facing legal
challenges from the Austrian government and campaigners for
allowing gas and nuclear energy to be labelled as green.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)