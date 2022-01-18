Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London

01/18/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday.

Mairead McGuinness had already said last November that such permission, known as equivalence, would be extended for an unspecified period from June 2022, when it is due to expire, to give more time to shift clearing from London to the continent.

"We are now consulting member states on this draft equivalence decision, which will take the form of an implementing act. We envisage to propose an extension of the equivalence decision of three years - until end June 2025," a spokesperson for McGuinness said.

Brussels has sought to persuade banks in the EU to relocate clearing from operators like London Stock Exchange Group, whose LCH arm clears about 90% of euro-denominated interest rate swaps, to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt but with little success.

Failing to extend clearing permission beyond June risked disrupting markets.

Banks have warned that making the relocation of clearing mandatory would backfire, prompting the EU to look at potential "incentives" to voluntarily shift clearing.

McGuinness said that in coming weeks she would also launch a public consultation on measures to make the bloc an attractive clearing hub, and on the supervisory arrangement for EU central counterparties (CCPs).

"This public consultation will feed into a strategy on clearing to reduce in the medium term our over-reliance on UK CCPs," McGuinness' spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Louise Heavens and Pravin Char)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.24% 223.19 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.10% 155.55 Delayed Quote.5.85%
EURONEXT N.V. -0.53% 84.3 Real-time Quote.-6.96%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.03% 7430 Delayed Quote.7.24%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.41% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39aUkraine to raise rates as Russia jitters weigh on currency and inflation risks
RE
08:38aWho's emergencies director mike ryan says over half of world population has received two doses of covid-19 vaccines; but only 7% in africa
RE
08:37aNasdaq braced for beating as bond markets drive up costs
RE
08:36aEU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London
RE
08:31aMicrosoft to buy Activision Blizzard in a deal at $68.7 billion
RE
08:30aIndonesia passes law to relocate capital to Borneo jungle
RE
08:29aIvory Coast cocoa regulator sees output down despite strong port deliveries
RE
08:29aPod counters see stable light crop harvest compared with last season at around 600,000 t
RE
08:29aIvory coast cocoa regulator and pod counters maintain forecast for 2021/2022 main crop output down around 10%
RE
08:26aUK wins court appeal over contract linked to ex-PM aide Cummings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5European new car sales down 1.5% in 2021 - ACEA

HOT NEWS