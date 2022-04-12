EU plans to counter Russia with food diplomacy in North Africa, Balkans

* EU to counter Russian narrative on food crisis
* EU pushes global efforts, challenging working with FAO
* Emergency funds to states at risk of social unrest
BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The EU aims to address rising
wheat and fertilizer prices and expected shortages in the
Balkans, North Africa and the Middle East with "food diplomacy"
to counter Russia's narrative on the impact of its Ukraine
invasion, EU diplomats and officials say.
Food insecurity was causing "resentment" in vulnerable
countries in these regions, while Moscow was portraying the
crisis as a consequence of Western sanctions on Russia, one
European Union diplomat said.
This posed a potential threat to EU influence, the diplomat
said, which it plans to tackle with "food diplomacy and a battle
of narratives".
President Vladimir Putin said last week that the West's
sanctions against Russia had fomented a global food crisis and
spiralling energy prices.
EU neighbours, particularly Egypt and Lebanon, are highly
dependent on wheat and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia. They
face a price spike after a drop in supplies since Moscow began
what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
"We cannot take the risk of losing the region," a second
European diplomat added.
The 27-member bloc also wants to boost international efforts
to mitigate the impact of shortages and will together with the
U.N. World Food Programme announce new initiatives on Tuesday.
EU officials say French diplomats have considered the
setting up of a global food distribution mechanism for poorer
nations, while Hungary has suggested boosting the EU's
agricultural output by altering its climate goals.
Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the
United Nations (FAO) confirmed that it was considering a food
import financing facility.
However, the EU's foreign affairs service said cooperation
with the FAO's Director-General Qu Dongyu over global food
insecurity was "challenging", an EU document seen by Reuters
showed, adding that the EU was pushing the FAO to act quickly.
The FAO did not comment on Qu's relations with the EU.
In a list of recommendations on the FAO's website Qu says:
"Countries dependent on food imports from Russia and Ukraine
should look for alternative suppliers to absorb the shock."
AID PACKAGE
Brussels considers Russia's communication campaigns on the
food crisis as disinformation, the first diplomat said, adding
that the EU is not restricting food trade with Russia.
EU sanctions on Russian exports have usually exempted food.
Russia is also making it hard for Ukraine to ship
agricultural products by attacking ports and bombing wheat
storage, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday on
the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.
Russia, which has restricted wheat exports, has recently
bombed several fuel storage facilities in Ukraine.
And while wheat storage facilities are full, Ukraine cannot
export because of a shortage of fuel, EU officials said.
The EU is trying to facilitate food exports via Poland and
is supporting the delivery of fuel to Ukrainian farmers to ease
the situation, the officials said.
The EU is also providing financial support to the most
vulnerable nations, last week announcing 225 million euros ($244
million) in aid to North Africa and the Middle East.
Nearly half of this will be directed to Egypt, the largest
country in the region, while Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco
and the Palestinian Authority are to receive emergency funds of
between 15 and 25 million euros each.
Another 300 million euros in agriculture support is to be
provided to Western Balkan countries, as part of regular EU
funding to the region, with Serbia considered of concern because
of intensive Russian communications there, EU officials said.
($1 = 0.9205 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Alexander Smith)