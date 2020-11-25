Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU plans to open data to sharing in bid to rival Asia and U.S.

11/25/2020 | 07:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - In an effort to avoid EU firms and citizens relying on data from Asian and U.S rivals, the European Commission is proposing new rules to allow sharing of public and personal data with businesses and research organisations.

The European Union executive hopes that this could lead to improvements ranging from personalised health treatments, to better tackling climate change or developing precision farming techniques.

"Data should be accessible and the sharing of such data should be secure," European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The Commission proposed a new model based on the neutrality and transparency of so-called "data intermediaries," which would organise data sharing or pooling, to increase trust.

"For data to circulate, we need (people) to have confidence," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said.

This follows a broader data strategy by the Commission in February to create a single European data market, hoping that pooling industrial expertise will help build technology firms to rival Silicon Valley and state-backed Chinese heavyweights.

Having lagged the first wave of digital innovation, particularly in consumer markets such as social media, online shopping and smartphones, the EU sees itself in a battle for industrial data and its potential.

However, EU bodies will be subject to strict requirements such as not being able to sell the data to another company or to use it to develop their own product based.

The EU said the new measures could increase the annual economic value of data sharing from 7 billion euros ($8.33 billion) up to 11 billion euros by 2028.

($1 = 0.8407 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine, Editing by Robin Emmott and Alexander Smith)

By Marine Strauss


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aCalifornia regulator flags concerns over PG&E's wildfire safety measures
RE
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Press Release- Afro-Asia Fintech Festival Nairobi Online City Event December 2020
PU
07:26aPoland, Hungary should go to EU court on rule of law, not block budget, Commission says
RE
07:26aOil extends gain on vaccine hope, weak dollar
RE
07:26aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : EU disburses 400 million in macro-financial assistance to Georgia, Jordan and Moldova
PU
07:25aBritain eyes 'quick win' post-Brexit insurance reform, say BoE official
RE
07:19aEU must accept reality to move fisheries talks forward, says PM
RE
07:19aKenya's economic growth to rebound next year, World Bank says
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
4PLASTIC OMNIUM SE : PLASTIC OMNIUM : aims for world leadership in hydrogen mobility
5EUROSTOXX : European shares hover near nine-month highs on easing virus curbs, vaccine cheer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ