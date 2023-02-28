EU privacy body raises concerns about possible U.S. data transfer pact

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) -
The European Union data protection watchdog on Tuesday
expressed concerns about a European Commission draft decision
that could pave the way for a new data transfer pact with the
United States, saying more should be done to protect Europeans'
privacy rights.
The European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) non-binding
opinion comes after the Commission issued a draft decision in
December saying U.S. safeguards against American intelligence
activities were strong enough to address EU data privacy
concerns.
The EDPB said its worries centre on certain rights of
data subjects, onward transfers, the scope of exemptions,
temporary bulk collection of data and the practical functioning
of the redress mechanism.
"We recommend to address the concerns expressed and to
provide clarifications requested to ensure the adequacy decision
will endure," EDPB Chair Andrea Jelinek said in a statement.
"We think that after the first review of the adequacy
decision, subsequent reviews should take place at least every
three years and we are committed to contributing to them," she
added.
The EDPB also called on the commission to put in more
safeguards to ensure the independence of a proposed Data
Protection Review Court and provide more clarity on temporary
bulk collection, the retention and dissemination of such data.
It voiced concerns about the lack of a requirement of prior
authorisation by an independent authority for the collection of
data in bulk and the lack of systematic independent review ex
post by a court or an equivalently independent body.
Both the European Union and the United States have
struggled to come up with a new data transfer pact after
Europe's top court threw out the two previous accords because of
concerns about U.S. intelligence agencies accessing Europeans'
private data.
The two previous similar agreements set out the legal
framework for thousands of companies to transfer data across the
Atlantic for services ranging from cloud infrastructure, data
hosting, payroll and finance to marketing.
Both sides reached a preliminary deal in March last year to
the relief of thousands of companies stuck in a legal quagmire.
The Commission subsequently published a draft adequacy
decision to which the EDPB, EU countries and EU lawmakers will
have to review and offer non-binding opinions. A final adequacy
decision is expected by the summer.
Set up under landmark privacy rules known as the General
Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EDPB is made up of
representatives of national data protection authorities in the
27 EU countries and the European Data Protection Supervisor
(EDPS) to ensure the consistent application of GDPR rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Aurora Ellis)