EU proposes new post-Trump alliance with U.S. in face of China threat
11/29/2020 | 03:04pm EST
(Reuters) - The European Union is seeking to forge a new alliance with the United States to bury the tensions of the Trump era and meet the challenges posed by China, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3lijxJF on Sunday, citing a draft plan.
The plan proposes rebuilding ties with common fronts on issues from digital regulation to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the FT said.
