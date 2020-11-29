Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU proposes new post-Trump alliance with U.S. in face of China threat

11/29/2020 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. and EU flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - The European Union is seeking to forge a new alliance with the United States to bury the tensions of the Trump era and meet the challenges posed by China, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3lijxJF on Sunday, citing a draft plan.

The plan proposes rebuilding ties with common fronts on issues from digital regulation to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the FT said.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : November Jobs Report, Trade, Manufacturing
DJ
03:04pEU proposes new post-Trump alliance with U.S. in face of China threat
RE
02:56pGerman banks should brace for insolvencies, hold off dividends - BuBa's Buch
RE
02:49pHEIDELBERGCEMENT : joins Foundation 2°
PU
02:16pFrance's Niel, Pigasse target consumer goods with new acquisition vehicle
RE
02:15pBlack Friday Was a Bust for Many Stores, Better for Online
DJ
02:09pU.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:25pTrump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle
RE
01:09pQCB : The news on reducing the daily cash withdrawal maximum limit is misleading.
PU
12:42pTurkey's COVID curfew fails to contain surging second wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues
3VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
4Australia Threatens WTO Action Against China as Trade Row Intensifies
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss looks set to dismiss ban on funding of weapons makers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ