EU proposes next steps to tackle energy crunch

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission
proposed a new raft of measures on Tuesday, aimed at pulling
down high gas and power prices that are stoking inflation,
hampering industrial activity and hiking citizens' heating
bills.
European Union country leaders will lock horns over the
proposals at a summit on Thursday and Friday, as Europe heads
into an energy-scarce winter after Russia slashed gas deliveries
in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
The Czech Republic, which currently chairs policy
negotiations among EU countries, hopes states can negotiate and
approve the measures next month - but countries are for now at
odds over their next move to curb energy prices.
Here are the measures the Commission proposed on Tuesday.
NO GAS PRICE CAP, FOR NOW
The EU proposals would not immediately cap gas prices,
which a majority of EU countries say they want - although they
disagree on the design of such a cap.
Rather, the Commission asked for EU countries' approval to
draft a proposal to set a temporary "maximum dynamic price" on
trades at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) Dutch gas hub, which
serves as a benchmark price for European gas trading.
The Commission described this as a "last resort measure",
and said the price limit would need to meet conditions,
including that it would not cause Europe's gas demand to
increase.
Brussels has previously been sceptical about broad EU gas
price caps, warning that a cap would be complex to launch and
risk energy security, because regions that urgently need gas may
no longer be able to outbid other countries to ensure they
secure enough.
The EU also proposed a measure to limit extreme price swings
in energy markets, by requiring trading venues by Jan. 31 to
impose upper and lower price limits each day on front-month
energy derivatives. Trades outside of these bands - which could
be set at a fixed price, or a percentage above and below a
reference price - will not be permitted.
ALTERNATIVE LNG PRICE BENCHMARK
The EU proposal would also task energy regulators with
launching an alternative benchmark price for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) by March 31, 2023.
Historically, the Dutch TTF hub has been used as a benchmark
for LNG deliveries into Europe. But plummeting Russian gas
supplies have made the TTF price extremely volatile, and more
expensive than LNG prices in other regions.
Brussels says a new index is needed since the TTF is guided
by pipeline supply and no longer represents a market that
includes more LNG, which countries are using to help plug the
gap caused by lower Russian deliveries.
Within two weeks of the EU proposal becoming law, the
European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER)
would have to start publishing a daily LNG price assessment,
based on price and delivery data it collects on LNG trades, to
form the basis for the new benchmark.
JOINT EU GAS BUYING
The EU also proposed rules to launch joint gas buying among
EU countries next year, to attempt to refill depleted storage
caverns in time for next winter, and negotiate lower prices.
Countries would be required to jointly purchase 15% of
the volume needed to hit the EU's target to fill gas storage to
90% by Nov. 1 2023. Countries must take "appropriate measures"
to ensure their local companies take part, the proposal said.
Participation for companies would be voluntary, and involve
firms submitting their demands for gas to a joint EU platform
and then forming a buying consortium to enter into contracts
with gas suppliers. The scheme would not buy Russian gas.
EU laws oblige member states to send gas to a neighbouring
state whose households face a severe shortage. Member states are
supposed to establish bilateral pacts to govern this fuel
sharing - but so far, only six agreements are in place.
The EU proposed "solidarity" rules to apply between
countries that lack these agreements. For example, a country
that requests emergency gas from another would have to buy it at
the average gas price over the prior 30 days.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Europe's energy crunch has seen wealthy EU states massively
outspend poorer ones in shielding citizens and businesses from
soaring energy prices. Brussels has faced increased pressure to
smooth this uneven support after Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, last month said it would spend up to 200 billion euros
to shield its economy from high energy costs.
The EU on Tuesday proposed redirecting nearly 40 billion
euros of unspent funds from the bloc's budget to help vulnerable
citizens and businesses hit by high energy prices.
The Commission is also assessing how much investment will be
needed for the EU's plan to quit Russian fossil fuels this
decade, and whether more EU "financial firepower" is needed. Two
top EU officials called this month for joint borrowing to help
the 27-nation bloc navigate the energy crunch together.
The EU also proposed on Tuesday allowing energy companies to
use bank or public guarantees to cover "margin calls" on energy
trades, after soaring energy prices left some firms struggling
to do this with cash.
NEXT STEPS
The measures proposed on Tuesday need approval from a
reinforced majority of EU countries. EU leaders will discuss the
proposals at the summit on Thursday and Friday, before EU
countries' energy ministers meet on Tuesday.
Ministers and diplomats will then attempt to fast-track
negotiations to agree final laws next month.
EU countries have already rushed through emergency measures,
including windfall profit levies on energy firms and gas storage
filling obligations.
A meeting of EU energy ministers last month saw countries
broadly agree to some of the new ideas, including joint gas
purchases and an alternative gas price benchmark. But some
countries are not giving up on other ideas - with states
including France still seeking support for an EU scheme to
decouple gas and power prices.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Paul Simao)