EU proposes next steps to tackle energy crunch

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed a new raft of measures on Tuesday, aimed at pulling down high gas and power prices that are stoking inflation, hampering industrial activity and hiking citizens' heating bills.

European Union country leaders will lock horns over the proposals at a summit on Thursday and Friday, as Europe heads into an energy-scarce winter after Russia slashed gas deliveries in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech Republic, which currently chairs policy negotiations among EU countries, hopes states can negotiate and approve the measures next month - but countries are for now at odds over their next move to curb energy prices.

Here are the measures the Commission proposed on Tuesday.

NO GAS PRICE CAP, FOR NOW

The EU proposals would not immediately cap gas prices, which a majority of EU countries say they want - although they disagree on the design of such a cap.

Rather, the Commission asked for EU countries' approval to draft a proposal to set a temporary "maximum dynamic price" on trades at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) Dutch gas hub, which serves as a benchmark price for European gas trading.

The Commission described this as a "last resort measure", and said the price limit would need to meet conditions, including that it would not cause Europe's gas demand to increase.

Brussels has previously been sceptical about broad EU gas price caps, warning that a cap would be complex to launch and risk energy security, because regions that urgently need gas may no longer be able to outbid other countries to ensure they secure enough.

The EU also proposed a measure to limit extreme price swings in energy markets, by requiring trading venues by Jan. 31 to impose upper and lower price limits each day on front-month energy derivatives. Trades outside of these bands - which could be set at a fixed price, or a percentage above and below a reference price - will not be permitted.

ALTERNATIVE LNG PRICE BENCHMARK

The EU proposal would also task energy regulators with launching an alternative benchmark price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) by March 31, 2023.

Historically, the Dutch TTF hub has been used as a benchmark for LNG deliveries into Europe. But plummeting Russian gas supplies have made the TTF price extremely volatile, and more expensive than LNG prices in other regions.

Brussels says a new index is needed since the TTF is guided by pipeline supply and no longer represents a market that includes more LNG, which countries are using to help plug the gap caused by lower Russian deliveries.

Within two weeks of the EU proposal becoming law, the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) would have to start publishing a daily LNG price assessment, based on price and delivery data it collects on LNG trades, to form the basis for the new benchmark.

JOINT EU GAS BUYING

The EU also proposed rules to launch joint gas buying among EU countries next year, to attempt to refill depleted storage caverns in time for next winter, and negotiate lower prices.

Countries would be required to jointly purchase 15% of the volume needed to hit the EU's target to fill gas storage to 90% by Nov. 1 2023. Countries must take "appropriate measures" to ensure their local companies take part, the proposal said.

Participation for companies would be voluntary, and involve firms submitting their demands for gas to a joint EU platform and then forming a buying consortium to enter into contracts with gas suppliers. The scheme would not buy Russian gas.

EU laws oblige member states to send gas to a neighbouring state whose households face a severe shortage. Member states are supposed to establish bilateral pacts to govern this fuel sharing - but so far, only six agreements are in place.

The EU proposed "solidarity" rules to apply between countries that lack these agreements. For example, a country that requests emergency gas from another would have to buy it at the average gas price over the prior 30 days.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Europe's energy crunch has seen wealthy EU states massively outspend poorer ones in shielding citizens and businesses from soaring energy prices. Brussels has faced increased pressure to smooth this uneven support after Germany, Europe's biggest economy, last month said it would spend up to 200 billion euros to shield its economy from high energy costs.

The EU on Tuesday proposed redirecting nearly 40 billion euros of unspent funds from the bloc's budget to help vulnerable citizens and businesses hit by high energy prices.

The Commission is also assessing how much investment will be needed for the EU's plan to quit Russian fossil fuels this decade, and whether more EU "financial firepower" is needed. Two top EU officials called this month for joint borrowing to help the 27-nation bloc navigate the energy crunch together.

The EU also proposed on Tuesday allowing energy companies to use bank or public guarantees to cover "margin calls" on energy trades, after soaring energy prices left some firms struggling to do this with cash.

NEXT STEPS

The measures proposed on Tuesday need approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries. EU leaders will discuss the proposals at the summit on Thursday and Friday, before EU countries' energy ministers meet on Tuesday.

Ministers and diplomats will then attempt to fast-track negotiations to agree final laws next month.

EU countries have already rushed through emergency measures, including windfall profit levies on energy firms and gas storage filling obligations.

A meeting of EU energy ministers last month saw countries broadly agree to some of the new ideas, including joint gas purchases and an alternative gas price benchmark. But some countries are not giving up on other ideas - with states including France still seeking support for an EU scheme to decouple gas and power prices. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Paul Simao)