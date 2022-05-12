Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU readies 195 billion euro plan to quit Russian fossil fuels

05/12/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to unveil a 195 billion euro plan to stop importing Russian fossil fuels by 2027, combining a faster rollout of renewable energy and energy savings with a switch to alternative gas supplies, draft documents show.

The draft measures, which could change before they are due to be published next week, include a mix of EU laws, non-binding schemes, and recommendations national governments could take up, including by revising their plans to spend the EU's huge COVID-19 recovery fund to free up more funding for the energy transition.

The Commission expects the measures to require 195 billion euros in investments, on top of those already needed to meet the bloc's 2030 climate target, which would help slash Europe's bill for fossil fuel imports.

To spearhead the plans, Brussels is considering proposing higher targets for renewable energy and energy efficiency, according to the draft proposals and EU officials.

Goals under discussion include a target for a 45% share of renewable energy by 2030, replacing the current 40% proposal, and a 13% cut in EU-wide energy consumption by 2030 compared with expected use, replacing the Commission's current 9% proposal.

Among other proposals would be tweaks to EU law to fast-track permitting deadlines for some renewable energy projects, and new EU schemes to jumpstart a large-scale rollout of solar energy and rebuild Europe's solar manufacturing industry.

Brussels will also outline plans to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030 and import another 10 million tonnes, supported by legislation defining which types of hydrogen can count as renewable.

The EU will also outline the potential to increase imports of liquefied natural gas from countries including Egypt, Israel and Nigeria, plus the infrastructure needed to replace Russian gas imports - which a draft document said should be designed to ensure it does not lock in decades of emissions that could undermine climate change goals.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pU.S. Senate panel to question Fed nominee Barr on May 19
RE
12:07pUK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev's appointment to upper chamber
RE
12:03pEU readies 195 billion euro plan to quit Russian fossil fuels
RE
12:03pCrypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg
RE
12:01pLondon stocks slump as recession risks dent appetite
RE
12:01pExplainer-What are stablecoins, the asset rocking the cryptocurrency market?
RE
12:00pUSDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever
RE
12:00pTop Wall Street firms to disclose race and gender of directors
RE
11:58aGrowth stocks drag Wall Street lower on rate hike worries
RE
11:58aG7 TELL TALIBAN : Stop restricting women's rights
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
3Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
4COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coinbase G..
5Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2022

HOT NEWS