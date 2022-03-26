Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU recovery fund could be repurposed over Ukraine - German Finance Minister

03/26/2022 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bundestag budget session in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union recovery fund set up to help the bloc recover from the COVID-19 pandemic could be repurposed in light of the war in Ukraine, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"In view of the changed situation, I'm open to prioritising the available funds," Lindner told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

The minister who leads the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) added that what is needed are "investments in infrastructure, energy and competitiveness, but not more state consumption and postponed reforms".

In an unprecedented move to prevent economic fragmentation due to the pandemic, EU countries agreed in 2020 to jointly borrow 800 billion euros ($878 billion) to spend on rebuilding their economies to be greener and more digitised.

The EU will discuss in a few weeks whether it needs to jointly borrow more money in response to the challenges created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday. L5N2VP2ZB]

France is leading calls for new EU debt, while Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and other countries oppose such new borrowing now, arguing that the economic impact of the war in Ukraine is still unclear and that only 74 billion euros of the fund has been disbursed so far.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aBiden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland
RE
08:58aBiden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland
RE
08:30aRussian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
RE
08:21aSWISS NATIONAL BANK'S JORDAN : euro-franc parity not economically important
RE
08:11aRussian forces have taken control of Chernobyl workers' town, say local authorities
RE
07:54aAnalysts say images of 'monster' North Korean ICBM may have been from earlier launch
RE
07:40aEU recovery fund could be repurposed over Ukraine - German Finance Minister
RE
07:34aMoscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank
RE
07:24aJapan, uk, us banks considering jointly extending $1 bln in loan…
RE
07:06aWomen protest Taliban decision to shut schools
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Mon..
2Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
3'Great concern' over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM
4Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mari..
5France wants to build floating LNG terminal at Le Havre  Les Echos

HOT NEWS