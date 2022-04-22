EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines

April 22 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency committee
on Friday recommended approving the use of Pfizer and
BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, as a booster for adults
who have previously been inoculated with other vaccines.
The recommendation from Europe's drug regulator comes days
after the two companies showed that a third dose of their shot
produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of
the coronavirus in healthy children aged five to 11.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise
Heavens)