EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines

April 22 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency committee on Friday recommended approving the use of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, as a booster for adults who have previously been inoculated with other vaccines.

The recommendation from Europe's drug regulator comes days after the two companies showed that a third dose of their shot produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in healthy children aged five to 11. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)