Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines

04/22/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency committee on Friday recommended approving the use of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, as a booster for adults who have previously been inoculated with other vaccines.

The recommendation from Europe's drug regulator comes days after the two companies showed that a third dose of their shot produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in healthy children aged five to 11. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aU.S. Economic Activity Softened in April as Price Pressures Intensified -- S&P Global
DJ
10:24aRepublican Kevin McCarthy under fire after audio shows he urged Trump to resign
RE
10:19aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
10:15aIndonesia to ban palm oil exports to curb domestic prices
RE
10:15aEU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
RE
10:15aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:15aFirebrand U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faces 'insurrectionist' legal challenge
RE
10:14aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:12aIndonesia should reevaluate palm oil export ban if negative impact on sector -GAPKI
RE
10:12aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
2Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
3For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
4FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
5KERING : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS