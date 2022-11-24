EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is 'rather disappointing'
(Reuters) - Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was "rather disappointing," an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter.
Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency's head of health threats and vaccines strategy, was speaking during a news briefing.
