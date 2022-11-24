Advanced search
News
EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is 'rather disappointing'

11/24/2022 | 08:31am EST
COVID-19 vaccinations in Rome

(Reuters) - Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was "rather disappointing," an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter.

Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency's head of health threats and vaccines strategy, was speaking during a news briefing.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Maggie Fick in London; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
