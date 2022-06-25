Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact

06/25/2022 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian meets European Union foreign policy chief Borell in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met Iran's top diplomat on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported, as the bloc seeks to break an impasse between Tehran and Washington over reinstating a nuclear pact.

The United States said earlier in June it was awaiting a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 deal - under which Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions - without "extraneous" issues.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian last week called on Washington, which exited the deal and then imposed crippling sanctions on Tehran during the Trump administration in 2018, to "be realistic".

It appeared on the brink of revival in March when the EU, which is coordinating negotiations, invited ministers to Vienna to seal it after 11 months of indirect talks between Tehran and President Joe Biden's administration.

But the talks have since been bogged down, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

Two officials, one Iranian and one European, told Reuters ahead of Borrell's trip that "two issues including one on sanctions remained to be resolved", comments that Iran's foreign ministry has neither denied nor confirmed.

France, a party to the deal, on Friday urged Tehran to take advantage of Borrell's visit to restore the pact while it remained possible.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aBurkina Faso gives civilians 14 days to evacuate ahead of military operations
RE
05:34aAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
05:25aFrance's Amethis sells Kenyan retailer stake to Mauritius-based IBL
RE
05:24aMali junta passes new electoral law
RE
05:20aHostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children
RE
05:13aSinovac's COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa
RE
05:13aIndia targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030
RE
04:43aDuterte slams ICC prosecutor's plan to reopen Philippines drug war probe
RE
04:19aEU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact
RE
03:54aRussian missiles rain down on military sites across Ukraine - local officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS