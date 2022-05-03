Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's Borrell says new Russia sanctions to hit oil, cut more banks from SWIFT

05/03/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view shows the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in Volgograd

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine that will target Moscow's oil industry, more Russia banks and those responsible for disinformation, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Josep Borrell, head of the foreign policy unit at the EU's executive European Commission, said in a tweet.

Borrell added that the Commission's proposals would be presented to the bloc's 27 member states for approval.

Officials said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to spell out the proposed sanctions on Wednesday, and that they would include a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of this year.

(This story refiles to fix headline to remove redundant second reference to Russia)

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Charlotte Van Cempenhout and John Chalmers)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aSterling bounces higher as dollar surge eases
RE
10:55aCONSOL ENERGY : 1st Quarter 2022 CEIX Earnings Supplement
PU
10:53aRise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March
RE
10:52aU.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling
RE
10:50aU.S. State Department says Russia has wrongfully detained basketball player Griner
RE
10:49aExhausted evacuees from Mariupol steel plant reach safety in Ukrainian city
RE
10:48aCivilians still trapped in 'hell' after Mariupol evacuation - Red Cross
RE
10:47aBiogen CEO to step down; drugmaker pulls back on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm
RE
10:45aLITHIUM : Fish Lake Valley Project Progress
PU
10:45aENI S P A : Rovuma Basin and Government of Cabo Delgado sign a cooperation agreement for the implementation of sustainable development projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
5Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report

HOT NEWS