EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell
said on Saturday Iran and world powers were "very close" to
agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb
Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough
sanctions.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018,
prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a
year later, and 11 months of on-and-off talks to revive it
paused in Vienna earlier this month after Russia presented a new
obstacle.
Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it
would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal,
suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.
"Now we are very close to an agreement and I hope it will be
possible," the European Union's Borrell said in an address to
the Doha Forum international conference.
The failure of efforts to restore the pact could carry the
risk of a regional war, or lead to more harsh Western sanctions
on Iran and continued upward pressure on world oil prices that
are already high due to the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.
Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the nuclear talks, said
on Friday he would travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's
chief negotiator.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said this
week that a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term if the
United States is pragmatic.
But U.S. officials have been more cautious in their
assessment of efforts to revive the accord, the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
There are several difficult issues pending. Iran wants the
removal of a U.S. foreign terrorist organization (FTO)
designation against its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
(IRGC).
Tehran has also been seeking guarantees that the United
States will not unilaterally withdraw from any agreement. The
extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another
sensitive subject.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Ghaida Ghantous
Writing by Michael Georgy
Editing by Alexander Smith and Helen Popper)