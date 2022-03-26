Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'

03/26/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iran's flag pictured in March

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday Iran and world powers were "very close" to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a year later, and 11 months of on-and-off talks to revive it paused in Vienna earlier this month after Russia presented a new obstacle.

Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal, suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.

"Now we are very close to an agreement and I hope it will be possible," the European Union's Borrell said in an address to the Doha Forum international conference.

The failure of efforts to restore the pact could carry the risk of a regional war, or lead to more harsh Western sanctions on Iran and continued upward pressure on world oil prices that are already high due to the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the nuclear talks, said on Friday he would travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said this week that a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term if the United States is pragmatic.

But U.S. officials have been more cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

There are several difficult issues pending. Iran wants the removal of a U.S. foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Tehran has also been seeking guarantees that the United States will not unilaterally withdraw from any agreement. The extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another sensitive subject. (Reporting by Andrew Mills and Ghaida Ghantous Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Alexander Smith and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 119.24 Delayed Quote.51.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.93% 101.25 Delayed Quote.36.38%
WTI 0.57% 112.635 Delayed Quote.51.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aBiden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
RE
07:07aBiden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
RE
06:54aChinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash
RE
06:41aLebanon's Mikati expresses hope of IMF accord in weeks
RE
06:40aMoscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank
RE
06:28aRussian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
RE
06:19aJapan's Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:53aUkraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts
RE
05:50aMore than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from Mariupol -Ukraine's deputy PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3'Great concern' over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM
4Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mari..
5Iran says Saudi-Kuwaiti deal on Durra gas development 'illegal'

HOT NEWS