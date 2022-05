The European Commission is proposing changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil in a bid to win over reluctant states, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Borrell reiterated he had faith in reaching "a solution that is shared, as not all countries are in the same situation" and that a deal had to be found quickly, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)