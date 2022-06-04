Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's Gentiloni aims to present Stability Pact reform after summer

06/04/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Commission's Dombrovskis and Gentiloni hold news conference on fiscal guidance for 2023, in Brussels

TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday he aimed to present a reform of the eurozone Stability Pact after the summer, adding that the new rules would likely include country-specific debt targets.

The European Union pact stipulates an upper limit of 60% for the ratio between the public debt and GDP (gross domestic product) of each member state, but a debate is underway in Europe on how to make the rules more flexible.

The rules, which also cap the public deficit-to-GDP ratio, have been suspended until 2023 to give governments room to deal with the impact of the pandemic and the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

"We are discussing how to reform the stability pact ... I think I can present a proposal after the summer," Gentiloni said, speaking at an economic event in the Italian town of Trento.

"The path towards debt reduction must be made more gradual, more credible and less dangerous for growth, also because we all know that without growth reducing debt is very difficult," Gentiloni said.

State support and investment programmes to counter the economic impact of COVID-19 have sent many EU states' debt levels soaring beyond the Stability Pact's current 60% of GDP limit, with the average eurozone debt-to-GDP target currently at 97.5%, according to the commissioner.

Gentiloni said the process would likely require each country to present its plan to rein in its public debt, negotiate it with the Commission and, once agreed, the EU Council would put its stamp on it.

The individual plans would be "differentiated and with different targets for debt reduction" for different countries.

(Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by Kirsten Donovan and Helen Popper)

By Francesca Landini


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pBaby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant
RE
12:07pPutin, in comments about u.s. decision to send new weapons to uk…
RE
12:07pUkraine says Russian troops are pushed back in key eastern city
RE
12:06pAustria releases part of oil reserves after incident at refinery
RE
11:59aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
11:59aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
11:52aArgentina announces tender to build new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline
RE
11:33aWildfire rages near Athens, threatens homes
RE
11:14aTunisian opposition vows to fight president's move to replace constitution
RE
11:01aCivil airfield near Kharkiv hit by missile strike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Austria releases part of oil reserves after incident at refinery
2Congo auditor says $400 million went missing from state mining company
3Ukraine says Russian troops are pushed back in key eastern city
4Argentina announces tender to build new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline
5Russia says it shoots down Ukrainian military plane with weapons

HOT NEWS