PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - EU justice chief Didier Reynders said on Tuesday he had been assigned the European Commission's competition portfolio, following outgoing Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's announcement that she is a candidate for the presidency of the European Investment Bank.

"I have been assigned the portfolio responsibility for Competition. I will continue to ensure that EU competition policy & rules are vigorously enforced," he said in a statement on his X account. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)