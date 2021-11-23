EU's Sefcovic says N.Ireland Brexit talks will probably drag into next year - Politico

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Talks between the European Union and
Britain on Northern Ireland trade rules will "probably" continue
into next year, the vice president of the European Commission,
Maros Sefcovic, told Politico on Tuesday.
"I think that if there was the clear political will from the
UK side these ... problems could be solved," Sefcovic said in an
interview. "But looking at how far we progressed over the last
four weeks, the level of detail our UK partners want to discuss,
I know that we will probably not be able to resolve everything
before the end of the year."
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)