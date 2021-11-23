Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's Sefcovic says N.Ireland Brexit talks will probably drag into next year - Politico

11/23/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Talks between the European Union and Britain on Northern Ireland trade rules will "probably" continue into next year, the vice president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, told Politico on Tuesday.

"I think that if there was the clear political will from the UK side these ... problems could be solved," Sefcovic said in an interview. "But looking at how far we progressed over the last four weeks, the level of detail our UK partners want to discuss, I know that we will probably not be able to resolve everything before the end of the year." (Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 772,180 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05:54pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 47,813,785 as of yesterday vs 47,649,156 in previous report on nov 22
RE
05:54pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 772,180 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 770,890 in previous report on nov 22
RE
05:48pTurkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale
RE
05:48pBiden oil reserves bet melds China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters
RE
05:47pEU's Sefcovic says N.Ireland Brexit talks will probably’ drag into next year - Politico
RE
05:47pDell's quarterly profit more than quadruples on strong PC demand
RE
05:42pU.S. banks must seek regulatory permission before engaging in certain crypto activities - regulator
RE
05:38pGM to begin Hummer electric pickup deliveries in December
RE
05:37pDollar Gains 0.21% to 115.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares hit 3-week lows on COVID-19 surge; oil stocks, miners r..
3Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
4Understanding the Semiconductor Industry
5Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?

HOT NEWS