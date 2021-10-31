EU's Sefcovic warns Britain not to embark on 'confrontation' over Northern Ireland- The Telegraph

Oct 31 (Reuters) - European Commission vice-president Maros
Sefcovic has warned the UK not to "embark on a path of
confrontation", amid tensions over Northern Ireland and
post-Brexit fishing rights, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/10/31/eu-warns-uk-avoid-confrontation-amid-tensions-fishing-rights
on Sunday.
Sefcovic urged his British counterpart, Lord Frost, to back
down and reconsider the bloc's proposals to reduce checks on
British goods entering Northern Ireland under the protocol, the
newspaper said.
"I am increasingly concerned that the UK Government will
refuse to engage with this and embark on a path of
confrontation," Sefcovic told The Telegraph.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Daniel Wallis)