EU's WSR plan harms free and fair trade: associations

11/22/2021 | 10:55am EST
Global recycling association the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) and the European Recycling Industries' Confederation (EuRIC), along with some European national recycling associations, have criticised the European Commission's proposed changes to its regulations on hazardous and non-hazardous waste import and export controls.

The commission on 17 November published its proposal of the final adoption on EU waste shipment regulation (WSR), which includes recommendations for a ban on scrap metal exports to non-OECD countries that effectively fail to meet EU environmental standards.

Almost all the associations said they fully support the commission's proposal to address illegal waste shipments, tackle exports of unprocessed waste, harmonise classifications and remove unnecessary bureaucratic procedures for waste shipments within the bloc. But they criticised its plan to restrict exports of metal scrap and other raw materials from recycling (RMR) from the bloc.

"Free, fair and sustainable trade of RMR is absolutely essential to boost high-quality recycling in Europe and ensure the recycling industry remains competitive," EuRIC secretary-general Emmanuel Katrakis said.

BIR trade and environment director Ross Bartley told Argus in an interview on 18 November that the commission has a clear intention to reduce export volumes so that EU metal workers have access to greater volumes of scrap at lower prices.

"Some of those involved in exporting these wastes are likely to see the costs for exporting such waste increasing, or they would turn to other purchasers in the EU, where they might get lower prices for their waste," the commission said in the proposal.

"They [the commission] recognise that this will depress prices in the EU - this is what the effect will be and [for them] that is fine," Bartley said.

And he warned that the lower prices could lead to a fall in scrap collection rates in the EU. "If a scrap yard is not going to get as good a price as they could have, are they going to pay suppliers the prices they're paying now? Will the collector of scrap continue collecting or find something else to do?" he said.

Ukrain lifted its scrap export tariff to €52/t in May 2018 and then €58/t in September 2018, leading its scrap collection to fall to 3.7mn t in 2018 from 4.3mn t in 2015. And any fall in European collections could be significantly larger because the EU is the world's largest ferrous scrap exporter, with typical net exports exceeding 10mn t/yr.

Many associations said that the main problem of the waste shipment proposal is that it fails to distinguished unprocessed waste from processed waste, which is a commodity product from recycling consumed as raw materials by many industries.

"Unfortunately, the draft submitted by the commission does not differentiate between untreated waste and processed secondary raw materials for direct use in production. The latter are subject to strict quality requirements and compete with primary raw materials," German national recycling association BVSE's general manager, Eric Rehbock, said.

By Chi Hin Ling

