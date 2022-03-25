Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's biggest economy Germany blocked Russian coal ban, sources say

03/25/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trains are loaded with coal at Russia's largest Borodinsky opencast colliery, owned by SUEK, near the Siberian town of Borodino

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - In the early stages of sanctions drafting against Moscow, one idea gained traction in Brussels - a ban on the import of Russian coal - until the European Union's biggest economy Germany struck it down, two sources told Reuters.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, but was amassing troops, EU policymakers began in December to work on new sanctions and presented a first list of possible measures to EU countries in January.

It avoided most energy imports because of the EU's dependency on Russian fossil fuels, especially gas and oil.

But it included a ban on coal, two European diplomats familiar with the plan told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The aim was to show Moscow the EU was serious about energy sanctions, which are the most divisive because they directly hit the EU economy as well as the Kremlin, one of the officials said.

The measure would also have been in line with EU climate policy, which has long targeted coal as among the most polluting energy sources that must be phased out.

But Germany, the EU country most reliant on coal imported from Russia, objected, the officials said.

Germany's permanent representation to the EU, which directly handles negotiations on EU sanctions, declined to comment on the matter.

When a first round of sanctions was approved on Feb 24, the day Russia began the invasion it describes as a "special military operation", there was no sign of a coal ban.

It has also been absent from three successive rounds of EU sanctions that targeted Russian banks, oligarchs, steel and defence.

As the EU edges towards securing alternative energy supplies, including through a deal on U.S. gas, Germany could be shifting its position.

Germany's economy ministry Robert Habeck said on Friday that Berlin had reduced its dependence on Russian coal and hoped to cease all coal imports by the autumn..

EU leaders have also discussed a ban on Russian oil, but countries, including Germany, have criticised that idea too and opposition to halting Russian gas imports, which provide around 40% of EU needs, is even less popular, officials have said.

In 2020, Berlin was by far the EU's largest importer of coal from Moscow, especially thermal coal used to generate electricity, data from the EU think tank Bruegel based on statistics from Eurostat show.

The sources said that the idea for a coal ban was in its early stages when Germany blocked it. There had not been a formal document detailing import restrictions, but the issue had been made "crystal clear" to Germany, one source said.

In the bilateral talks that followed, Germany said it could not support that plan, the officials said.

"It was not a clear veto" from Berlin, one diplomat said, but "that was enough to keep it out of the proposed packages".

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.70% 116.74 Delayed Quote.51.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.62% 97.75 Delayed Quote.29.07%
WTI -1.77% 110.023 Delayed Quote.51.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aExclusive-Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources
RE
09:25aSri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak
RE
09:23aEU's biggest economy Germany blocked Russian coal ban, sources say
RE
09:22aGlobal equity funds gain big inflows after three weeks of outflows
RE
09:20aRussia warns of bankruptcies globally if countries refuse to pay roubles for gas - RIA
RE
09:20aRussian foreign ministry says refusal to buy russian gas for r…
RE
09:20aGold poised for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven demand
RE
09:20aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
09:19aAs presidents meet, Ukraine refugees just want fighting to end
RE
09:18aBirds are laying eggs earlier as climate change shifts springs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
3Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
4China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
5U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch ..

HOT NEWS