Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's chief executive heads to Azerbaijan in search of gas deal

07/17/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Baku on Monday to seek more natural gas from Azerbaijan, the EU's executive said, as the European Union seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

"Amid Russia's continued weaponisation of its energy supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a priority for the EU," the Commission said on Twitter. "President von der Leyen and (Energy) Commissioner Kadri Simson will be tomorrow in Azerbaijan to further strengthen the cooperation."

According to a draft document seen by Reuters on July 14, the Commission has proposed to EU countries a deal with Azerbaijan to increase imports of natural gas and support the expansion of a pipeline to do this.

The Commission was not immediately available for comment. EU governments have already agreed a gradual oil embargo on Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian gas transit via Poland has stopped this year and gas shipments via Ukraine have been curtailed by Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Germany, the world's fourth-biggest economy, is preparing for all scenarios including a complete stop to Russian gas supplies even once a regular 10-day maintenance period on the giant Nord Stream 1 pipeline is set to end later this week.

On Twitter on Sunday, Russia's ambassador to international bodies in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said: "Russia never refused to continue natural gas supplies to Europe and fully complies with its contractual obligations." (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/16Pakistan to get $4 billion from friendly countries to shore up reserves - finance minister
RE
07/16Six killed in rare attack near Malian capital
RE
07/16Sisi and Biden discuss food security, energy in first meeting - Egyptian presidency
RE
07/16S.Africa's Eskom sees rolling power cuts over by end of next week
RE
07/16Abbott expects to start shipping EleCare infant formula in the coming weeks
RE
07/16Bank of Canada chief sees inflation "a little over" 8% as soon as next week
RE
07/16China to step up implementation of 'prudent' monetary policy-central bank chief
RE
07/16Swiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in Sept -report
RE
07/16Yellen says she had 'productive' meetings on Russian oil price cap
RE
07/16Malaysian assets at risk globally as late Sultan's heirs claim $15 billion award
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
2Delta to announce deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes - sources
3Ukraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - stu..
4Top U.S. energy envoy expects U.S. gasoline prices to fall further
5Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media

HOT NEWS