EU's chief executive heads to Azerbaijan in search of gas deal

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Baku on Monday to seek more
natural gas from Azerbaijan, the EU's executive said, as the
European Union seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
"Amid Russia's continued weaponisation of its energy
supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a priority
for the EU," the Commission said on Twitter. "President von der
Leyen and (Energy) Commissioner Kadri Simson will be tomorrow in
Azerbaijan to further strengthen the cooperation."
According to a draft document seen by Reuters on July 14,
the Commission has proposed to EU countries a deal with
Azerbaijan to increase imports of natural gas and support the
expansion of a pipeline to do this.
The Commission was not immediately available for comment. EU
governments have already agreed a gradual oil embargo on Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian gas transit via Poland has stopped this
year and gas shipments via Ukraine have been curtailed by
Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Germany, the world's fourth-biggest economy, is preparing
for all scenarios including a complete stop to Russian gas
supplies even once a regular 10-day maintenance period on the
giant Nord Stream 1 pipeline is set to end later this week.
On Twitter on Sunday, Russia's ambassador to international
bodies in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said: "Russia never refused
to continue natural gas supplies to Europe and fully complies
with its contractual obligations."
