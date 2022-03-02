EU's eastern countries to leave Soviet-era banks after Russian invasion

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Poland, the Czech Republic,
Bulgaria, Slovakia and Romania will quit two Soviet-era
international banks which count Russia as their largest
shareholder following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, their
finance ministries said on Wednesday.
The move follows the announcement by the Czech Republic on
Friday which said it would quit the International Bank for
Economic Cooperation (IBEC) and the International Investment
Bank (IIB) and called on other EU member states to do likewise.
"Due to the ongoing and escalating, unjustified, unprovoked
and ruthless military aggression by the Russian Federation
against Ukraine...we decided to take steps to stop participating
in the International Bank for Economic Cooperation and the
International Investment Bank," they said in a joint statement.
The Moscow-based IBEC and IIB - which moved its headquarters
to the Hungarian capital Budapest from Moscow in 2019 - were set
up by the Soviet Union to facilitate trade and investments in
the communist bloc. They continued operating following its
break-up.
The IIB member states are Bulgaria, Cuba, Czech Republic,
Hungary, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Vietnam,
according to the bank's website. It had assets worth 1.9 billion
euros ($2.1 billion) as of October 2021. Poland quit the bank
in 2000.
The IBEC lists Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Poland,
Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Vietnam as members and assets of
749 million euros as of last September.
($1 = 0.9017 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)