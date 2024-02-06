KYIV (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on a trip to underline the EU's "unwavering support" for Ukraine as the war nears its third year, he said.

Borrell said his talks in Kyiv would discuss support for Ukraine on both the military and financial sides, as well as Kyiv's progress on its reform path in its bid to join the 27-member bloc.

The arrival of Borrell, who is on his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, comes at a crucial moment in the war.

The European Union approved a four-year 50 billion euro ($54 billion) facility for Ukraine last week in a major boost for Kyiv which depends heavily on its Western allies for military and financial support.

EU Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media platform X that the EU aims to begin payments in March. The Ukrainian government has said it expects to receive about 4.5 billion euro from the EU next month.

The major aid package from the United States, however, still remains blocked in Congress amid political infighting.

Ukraine is outmanned and outgunned on the battlefield.

Ukrainian military officials have said they face an acute shortage of ammunition and artillery shells as Russian forces press on with renewed assaults on several areas in the east and southeast of the country.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth and Ed Osmond)