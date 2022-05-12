EU's mutual defence clause can be safeguard during NATO accession, Finland says

"Of course, we have been talking to our EU friends what kind of support could be, for example, the article 42.7 in these circumstances," he said, addressing EU lawmakers via videolink.

He was referring to the EU's mutual defence clause that states that "if a member state is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other member states shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power" in accordance with the United Nation's rules for self-defence.

"I think it would be very important to underline the solidarity according to that article, because that's in our mind something that's already existing," Haavisto said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer)