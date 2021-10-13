Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU's power market proposals not enough to curb prices -Spain

10/13/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons near Berlin

MADRID (Reuters) - Measures put forward by the European Commission to help member states manage stubbornly high power prices do not go far enough to tackle the problem, Spain said on Wednesday.

Record-high electricity and gas prices are hammering industry and inflating domestic power bills, stoking demands for action which the European Commission responded to with suggestions including the possibility of states jointly buying natural gas.

Spain's Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera, who has led calls among governments for European authorities to intervene, said Brussels had understood the economic impact of high global gas prices, but was not going far enough.

The proposals "do not address the exceptional situation we are in with exceptional measures that are sufficient for the challenge we are facing," Ribera said.

It was "very interesting" that the Commission's proposals included the possibility that the bloc could look to jointly build strategic reserves of gas, Ribera added.

She said she also "looked with satisfaction" on a pledge that the European Securities and Markets Authority would investigate the EU's carbon market, which Spain and the Czech Republic allege is being distorted by speculators.

Twenty of the EU's member states have drawn up emergency measures to handle the price spike.

Spain is more exposed than some of its neighbours to the price volatility due to the design of a common power tariff, and the government swooped to claw back what it saw as unfair profits from electricity companies.

Chief executives of 19 major power companies from across the bloc, including the biggest Enel, have written to European Union officials to "strongly caution against short-sighted political measures". The letter, dated Oct. 14 and seen by Reuters, does not single out any one country or set of measures.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie in Madrid and Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pG20 finance leaders say central banks will act as needed to ensure price stability while looking through inflation pressures where they are transitory
RE
01:35pG20 finance leaders pledge to sustain economic recovery, avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures
RE
01:35pEIA expects U.S. power use to rise in 2021 as economy recovers
RE
01:34pG20 finance leaders reaffirm resolve to use 'all available tools for as long as required' to address covid-19 and its impact-g20 communique draft
RE
01:32pU.S. Labor Department proposes counter rule to Trump-era investment measures
RE
01:31pEU's power market proposals not enough to curb prices -Spain
RE
01:22pSouthwest resumes normal operations after recent disruptions
RE
01:21pU.S. COVID-19 vaccine rates up thanks to mandates; cases and deaths down
RE
01:15pFacebook says nicola mendelsohn to become head of global business group after serving in interim capacity -release
RE
01:12pEgypt to be listed on GBI-EM index, JPMorgan says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks drop as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs ..
5Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources

HOT NEWS